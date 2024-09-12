Kansas vs. UNLV: How the Jayhawks Can Overcome Last Week’s Setback
The Kansas Jayhawks are gearing up to face the 2-0 UNLV Rebels this Friday at 6:00 p.m. CT at Children’s Mercy Park in Lawrence. After a tough 23-17 loss to Illinois, the Jayhawks are itching to turn things around in this rematch of last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Here's what they need to do to knock off the Rebels for the second straight year.
Jalon Daniels Needs to Shine
Jalon Daniels has been a bit shaky since coming back from his back injury, and it showed in the Illinois game. He threw two interceptions and hit just 18 of 32 passes, barely making a dent in the scoreboard. While Illinois' defense is notoriously tough, Daniels seemed to force too many risky throws and missed several opportunities. It’s time for Daniels to shake off the rust and remind everyone why he's one of college football's most exciting quarterbacks. He’s got the talent; now he needs to show it.
Defense Must Bend Slightly Less
The Jayhawks' defense had some solid moments but faltered during Illinois' final drive, letting up three crucial first downs on third-and-long situations. Despite holding Illinois to three field goals and a single touchdown, Kansas can’t afford these lapses, especially against a high-powered UNLV offense. They need to tighten their grip and make those key stops when it counts.
Use Doubt as Fuel
After the disappointing loss to Illinois, Kansas has seen its preseason hype deflate faster than a popped balloon. But maybe that’s not such a bad thing. With expectations lowered, the Jayhawks have a chance to surprise the skeptics and use the doubt surrounding them as motivation. It’s the perfect chance to defy the odds and prove their critics wrong.
Revamp the Offensive Strategy
Jeff Grimes needs to rethink his approach. In the game against Illinois, he seemed to stray from a successful running game, putting too much pressure on a struggling Daniels. Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. were rolling, combining for 151 yards on 22 touches. They were crucial in the first half but were underutilized as the game wore on. Grimes needs to get back to what worked and keep leaning on this dynamic duo to give Kansas the best chance at victory.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Kansas Football Opens as Slight Favorite versus UNLV
Kansas Jayhawks Target Five-Star Recruit AJ Dybantsa: Latest Recruitment Updates
ESPN Analyst Rece Davis Sees Kansas Jayhawks as Big 12 Title Contenders
Kansas Freshman Dakyus Brinkley Adapts Fast, Becomes Key Defensive End Prospect