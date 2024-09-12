Kansas vs. UNLV: Updated Weather Report
What are the updated weather conditions for the Jayhawks vs Rebels?
The Kansas Jayhawks are set to face the 2-0 UNLV Rebels at Children’s Mercy Park in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday at 6:00 p.m. CT. Kansas, coming off a tough 23-17 loss on the road to Illinois, looks to bounce back in this rematch of last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which the Jayhawks won. With both teams eager to make a statement, all eyes will be on Kansas as they attempt to reclaim momentum at home.
For fans attending the game, the weather is expected to be favorable. At kickoff, temperatures will be in the upper 70s, dropping to the lower 70s by the end of the game. A cloud cover of 41% will help keep conditions cooler than usual for early September in Lawrence.
Windy in Lawrence?
Wind could become a factor during the game. Gusts of 10 mph from the east are expected, which could pose a challenge for both teams' kickers. Given Children’s Mercy Park’s more open layout, Kansas fans are familiar with how the strong plains winds can impact gameplay.
Will the Jayhawks be ready for the wind? Can they bounce back and defeat UNLV for the second straight year? Time will tell. Kansas desperately needs a victory to turn their season around after an unexpectedly slow start and dropping out of the top 25.
Lance Leipold’s squad will have to come out strong if they want to knock off the Rebels. With the pressure mounting and weather conditions potentially playing a role, Kansas will need to be sharp in all phases. A win could set the tone for the rest of the season and get the Jayhawks back on track.
