Kansas vs. West Virginia Betting Preview: Final Tips, Odds, and Top Picks
The Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) head to Morgantown this weekend to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN2. Both teams are eager to bounce back from tough losses, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup.
Recent Form
The Jayhawks have had a frustrating start to their season, dropping back-to-back games to Illinois and UNLV by a combined nine points. Despite the narrow defeats, Kansas has shown resilience and could be primed for a rebound performance. On the other hand, the Mountaineers are coming off a close 38-34 loss to the Pitt Panthers, continuing a winless streak against the spread.
Betting Odds and Lines
- Spread: West Virginia -1, Kansas +1
- Total: Over/Under 55 points
- Moneyline: West Virginia -115, Kansas -105
The Mountaineers are favored by 1 point, with the total set at 55 points. The implied score based on the odds is Mountaineers 29, Jayhawks 28. West Virginia is given a 53.7% chance to win, while Kansas holds a 51.2% implied probability of an upset.
Best Bet: Kansas to Win Outright
Kansas is a live underdog in this matchup, and taking the Jayhawks on the moneyline at -105 presents solid value. West Virginia has struggled against the spread this season, failing to cover in all three of their games, which casts doubt on their ability to dominate. Meanwhile, Kansas has been competitive in their last two outings, and they’ll be motivated to break through with a road victory.
Score Prediction:
Kansas 31, West Virginia 27
Expect a close, hard-fought game, but with Kansas proving capable of pulling off the upset.
