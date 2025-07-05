KANSAS

Lance Leipold and Kansas Extend Offer to 2027 Wideout Jai Jones

Kansas is looking to continue its recruiting success in Arizona, as the Jayhawks recently offered one of the state's top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

Chandler wide receiver Jai Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown against Basha during a game at Chandler High School on Oct. 25, 2024, in Chandler.
As the Kansas Jayhawks wrap up their historic 2026 recruiting class, Lance Leipold and Co. are beginning to pivot to the 2027 graduating year.

KU targeted one of Arizona's top wideouts in a recent recruiting move, offering 3-star prospect Jai Jones on Thursday.

A 6-foot, 175-pound athlete, Jones plays both sides of the ball but projects as a wide receiver at the college level.

He attends Chandler High School (AZ) and is looking to bounce back in his junior year after missing six games as a sophomore. Jones caught 29 balls for 308 yards in 2024.

Since May, he has landed offers from Missouri, Iowa, SMU, Indiana, Minnesota, and now KU.

Jones is not the only Arizona-based receiver KU has expressed interest in. Dontay Tyson (Peoria), Zerek Sidney (Goodyear), and Donovan McNabb Jr. (Brophy Prep) all hold scholarship offers from the Jayhawks.

Kansas' recruiting success in the state of Arizona has been impressive over the past few years, reeling in pledges from players like DeShawn Warner, Aundre Gibson, Carter Lavrusky, and 2025 commit Anderson Kopp.

While the program's appeal in Arizona declined once assistant coach Jordan Peterson left for Texas A&M — he was the primary recruiter in the area — Leipold is still looking to keep his Arizona pipeline strong.

