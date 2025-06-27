Lance Leipold and Kansas Miss Out on Top-Ranked In-State Recruit
Lance Leipold has assembled what is shaping up to be the best recruiting class in Kansas Jayhawks history for the 2026 graduating year.
Unfortunately, KU missed out on its top remaining target on the recruiting trail on Thursday when tight end Ian Premer committed to Notre Dame.
A 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end, Premer carries NFL potential and is the top-ranked player from the state of Kansas in the Class of 2026.
The high school senior-to-be attending Great Bend High School is the No. 43 overall player and No. 3 tight end in the Class of 2026, according to 247 Sports.
On the bright side, KU's in-state rival did not land Premer either. Two 247 Sports analysts logged crystal ball predictions for him to commit to Kansas State, but he ultimately decided to avoid the Big 12 altogether.
Premer chose the Fighting Irish over the likes of Kansas, K-State, Iowa State, and Michigan. He had previously taken trips to the campuses of all his finalists, and the Wildcats appeared to be in a good position after securing his last visit.
While Kansas missed out on Premer and Braden Bach over the past week, it still boasts commitments from 2026 recruits Jack Utz and Kevin Sullivan at the tight end position.