Lance Leipold and Kansas Target 2027 Defensive Lineman in Recruiting Move
The Kansas Jayhawks recently extended an offer to a highly touted defensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class.
3-star prospect Dawayne Jones revealed that KU's defensive tackle coach Jim Panagos offered a scholarship to him on Monday.
A 6-foot-2, 255-pound defender, Jones attends Booker T. Washington High School in Oklahoma.
According to Rivals' rankings, Jones is the No. 526 player, No. 55 defensive lineman, and No. 10 Oklahoma-based player among the nation's rising juniors.
Jones says he boasts 21 Division I offers from schools like Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn, and many other Power 4 programs.
His Hudl profile states that he recorded 55 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks during his sophomore season. Often lining up on the interior, he is a remarkably quick pass rusher who closes in on the quarterback with impressive speed.
While he will need to add more size to his frame before his high school career ends, Jones' physical and athletic tools make him an elite prospect.
Lance Leipold offering him this early in his recruiting stage could give the Jayhawks an early advantage if the coaching staff decides to pursue him heavily.