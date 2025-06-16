Lance Leipold Secures Latest Kansas Football Commit in 2026 Class
The Kansas Jayhawks added another commit to the program on Sunday night.
Defensive lineman Nakwaine Carter pledged to Lance Leipold and Co., giving KU its 18th verbal commitment for the 2026 recruiting class.
An incoming senior at Southmoore High School in Moore, Oklahoma, Carter is fresh off his official visit to Kansas. He began his trip to Lawrence on Friday, and he only needed two days of convincing to commit.
Despite holding Big 12 offers from schools like Iowa State, Kansas State, and UCF, Carter ultimately decided KU was the right fit.
He had scheduled a visit to Houston next week but will likely cancel it now that he is committed.
The 247 Sports Composite ranks Carter as the No. 684 overall prospect and No. 75 defensive lineman in the Class of 2026. All outlets list him as a 3-star recruit.
While he still is underweight (256 pounds) for an interior lineman, Carter reportedly projects as a defensive tackle at the collegiate level.
Carter joins fellow Jayhawks Hunter Higgins, Landen Anderson, and Draeden Punt as KU pledges on the front four.
As the coaching staff approaches 20 verbals before the summer, Leipold could be wrapping up what has been an incredible recruiting class very soon.