Live Updates: Kansas Football vs. TCU Football – Latest News, Score, and Highlights
As the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs prepare to face off, follow along with Kansas Jayhawks on SI's Mathey Gibson for live updates and coverage throughout the game.
In this story:
The Kansas Jayhawks are facing off against the TCU Horned Frogs in a crucial Big 12 matchup. Both teams are fighting for positioning in the conference, and this game is expected to have significant implications for their postseason aspirations.
Stay tuned for live updates, the latest score, injuries, and all the key highlights as this game unfolds.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- First kick from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU:
- Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Available on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
