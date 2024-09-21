Live Updates: West Virginia vs. Kansas Suspended Due to Inclement Weather
The Kansas Jayhawks hold a 21-17 lead over the West Virginia Mountaineers, but the game has been suspended due to inclement weather. With 10:43 left in the fourth quarter, officials halted play at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia, as severe thunderstorms moved into the area.
Kansas had been in control of the game, building a four point lead thanks to strong play on both sides of the ball. However, safety concerns prompted officials to clear the field and send both teams to the locker room as fans were directed to seek shelter.
The exact time of resumption remains uncertain as weather conditions continue to be monitored. Kansas is hoping to seal its victory, while West Virginia will look to mount a late comeback if and when play resumes.
Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops and more information becomes available.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Three Reasons Flory Bidunga is a Game-Changer for Kansas Basketball
Kansas Basketball Gaining Momentum with Top 2025 Five-Star Prospect
Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class
Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?