Scouting Report: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks
As Kansas football prepares to take on Arizona State, they’ll face a Sun Devils team that has been both resilient and opportunistic, despite early predictions that ranked them low in the Big 12.
The Sun Devils are off to a solid 3-1 start, thanks largely to their defense and balanced run game, but there are some vulnerabilities Kansas can exploit.
Offense Overview: Ground-and-Pound with RPO Elements
Arizona State's offense, under first-year coordinator Marcus Arroyo, is built around a run-heavy approach.
Expect a lot of zone concepts, with a mix of RPOs and play-action passes. Running back Cameron Skattebo is the centerpiece of this attack. At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, he’s a powerful, contact-heavy runner who grinds down defenses.
For Kansas, stopping Skattebo early will be key to limiting Arizona State's effectiveness. If the Jayhawks can bottle up the run on early downs, they’ll force ASU into passing situations, where they’ve been less consistent.
Quarterback Sam Leavitt is athletic and capable of making plays on the run, but he has struggled with accuracy. Though he has a strong arm and can hit deep shots, he has yet to show consistent touch or precision.
Defense Overview: Strong Against the Run, Susceptible in the Secondary
Defensively, Arizona State has been solid, especially against the run, where they rank No. 13 nationally.
Their front seven is physical and disciplined, which could challenge Kansas' typically potent rushing attack. ASU will likely load the box to stop Kansas running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr., forcing quarterback Jalon Daniels to win through the air, something he hasn't done all season.
The Sun Devils’ defense is also aggressive, frequently sending safety blitzes. Kansas could counter this with well-timed screen passes or quick throws to beat the blitz.
Key Takeaways for Kansas
- Stop the Run Early: If Kansas can limit Skattebo and force Leavitt into passing situations, they’ll put Arizona State in an uncomfortable position.
- Exploit the Secondary: Daniels will need to be sharp, targeting ASU’s weaker corners with quick strikes to counter the aggressive blitzing.
- Endure the Heat: With temperatures expected to soar over 100 degrees, Kansas needs to manage their stamina, especially in the second half.
