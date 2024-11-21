Shedeur Sanders Makes Bold Claim Ahead of Matchup with Kansas Football
As Kansas football is set to face. No. 16 Colorado in a massive college football showdown, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has made headlines with a bold statement about his talent and NFL readiness.
Speaking confidently in a press conference ahead of Saturday’s game, Sanders didn’t hold back when asked about his NFL potential.
"I feel like I was the best quarterback in last draft too," Sanders said. "Ever since I’ve been draft eligible, I think I’m the best quarterback. You either see that or you don’t."
Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, has consistently shown his ability to back up his words with his on-field performances.
This season alone, Sanders had led the Buffaloes on a magical 8-2 run as they're firmly in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.
The game is shaping up to be a battle between two quarterbacks with very different styles but similar star power.
While Sanders is known for his precision passing and ability to extend plays, Jalon Daniels has been a dual-threat dynamo for Kansas, combining his arm talent with the ability to make plays on the ground.
Saturday’s showdown will be a test of who can rise to the occasion on a national stage, and Kansas’ defense will likely relish the opportunity to potentially prove Sanders wrong.
While Kansas may be the underdog, they’ve shown they can rise to the occasion in big games.
Will Shedeur Sanders back up his bold claim, or will Kansas spoil the party? Time will tell.