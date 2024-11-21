Travis Hunter Fires Back at Kansas’ Cobee Bryant: 'Stop Talking Crazy'
The buildup to Saturday’s showdown between Kansas football and No. 16 Colorado just got more intense, as two of college football’s biggest stars exchange words ahead of their highly anticipated matchup.
Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant, a key player in one of the best defensive duos in the nation, made it clear that he’s been looking forward to facing Travis Hunter, Colorado’s Heisman-contending two-way star.
“Yes, I’m not going to lie,” Bryant said when asked if this game carries extra weight. “I’ve been waiting. I already marked this on my notes. I already know this is the game I’ve been wanting all season. Yeah, this is going to be the game.”
Bryant, alongside fellow standout Mello Dotson, has been a defensive force for Kansas this season.
The duo has combined for nine interceptions, four pick-sixes, and countless game-changing plays. But Hunter wasn’t impressed by Bryant’s confidence and responded during a live video game stream.
“We let people talk, bro,” Hunter said when he heard about Bryant’s comments. “If that makes him feel better, it’s gonna make him feel better. Let that boy talk. They know they gonna have to double team.”
Hunter capped it off by stating, “Stop talking crazy, bro.”
Hunter’s numbers this season back up his swagger.
Offensively, he’s recorded 74 receptions for 911 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensively, he’s posted 15 solo tackles and three interceptions, proving his value on both sides of the ball.
His Heisman campaign has been fueled by his ability to deliver in big moments.
But Kansas won’t make it easy. Bryant has allowed just one touchdown in 343 coverage snaps this season, adding four interceptions and a passer rating of 59.1 against him.
Meanwhile, Dotson leads the nation in career pick-sixes (four) and ranks second nationally with five interceptions this season.
Regardless, Saturday’s matchup is shaping up to be one of the season’s most electrifying contests. That's without question.
The Jayhawks and Buffaloes will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT from Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium.