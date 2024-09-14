UNLV Stuns Kansas, Avenges 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl Loss
As the game kicked off at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, the tension was palpable. The previous season's 49-36 loss still stung for UNLV, and they came into this matchup with a chip on their shoulder.
The game took a dramatic turn in the final moments before halftime as UNLV seized momentum. Kansas was driving past midfield when Jalon Daniels, struggling with accuracy, threw his fifth interception of the season.
UNLV's Jalen Catalon returned the pick 46 yards, setting up the Rebels for a critical scoring opportunity. Despite having timeouts, UNLV allowed the clock to wind down, leaving them with just one play before the half.
With seconds left, Jai’Den Thomas caught a lob pass from Sluka for a game-changing touchdown, giving the Rebels a 17-13 lead as time expired in the second quarter.
In the fourth quarter, with Kansas holding a narrow four-point lead, the Jayhawks’ defense had a golden opportunity.
Defensive end Jereme Robinson knocked the ball loose from UNLV quarterback Matt Sluka. Although the Jayhawk defenders had a chance to recover, the ball was pushed further back, and safety O.J. Burroughs missed two chances to secure it.
With the 23-20 loss, Kansas will next face the West Virginia Mountaineers at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 21, looking to rebound from another heartbreaker.
