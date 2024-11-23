KANSAS

WATCH: Devin Neal Electrifies Colorado with Stunning 51-Yard Touchdown for Kansas

On Kansas' opening drive, running back Devin Neal stole the spotlight.

Oct 19, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Cougars during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Kansas wasted no time making a statement against No. 16 Colorado, delivering a jaw-dropping highlight on their very first drive of the game.

Junior running back Devin Neal took a perfectly executed screen pass and turned it into a 51-yard masterpiece, leaving the Buffaloes’ defense scrambling in his wake.

The play unfolded with precision. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels dropped back, selling the pass long enough to let the Colorado defense bite on the blitz.

Neal slipped behind the rush, snagged the short throw, and then showcased his elite vision and speed. Weaving through defenders, Neal broke tackles and accelerated downfield, drawing roars from the Kansas faithful packed into Arrowhead Stadium.

For Neal, this play was another showcase of his game-changing ability, and for Kansas, it was a dream start against one of the nation’s top-ranked teams.

