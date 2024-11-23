WATCH: Devin Neal Scores Again as Kansas Extends Lead to 17-0 Over No. 16 Colorado
Kansas is on fire, and running back Devin Neal is leading the charge on Saturday.
With just under nine minutes left in the second quarter, Neal found the end zone once again, this time on a smooth nine-yard run to the left side, extending the Jayhawks’ stunning lead to 17-0 over No. 16 Colorado.
The touchdown came on a play where Neal took full advantage of a wide-open lane, sprinting untouched into the end zone to cap off a dominant drive.
The drive was set up by a highlight-reel play from tight end Trevor Kardell, who hauled in a pass and turned it into a big gain with a hurdle, putting Kansas in prime scoring position.
Kardell’s effort energized the offense and set the stage for Neal’s second touchdown of the game.
Kansas is shocking Colorado so far, dominating both sides of the ball and keeping Coach Deion Sanders’ squad on their heels.
With a 17-point lead and momentum firmly in their favor, the Jayhawks are in prime position for a major upset. If they can hold on, this could be a statement win for the program.