Watch: Former NFL Head Coach Jon Gruden Receives Kansas Football Themed Gift Box
Jon Gruden got a nice surprise recently from Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and the KU football program that had the former NFL head coach ecstatic about his new gifts.
Gruden shared on social media Tuesday morning that he received a box full of KU swag and apparel, courtesy of Leipold and Kansas football. The box included a full-size “Warhawk” football helmet, receiver gloves, a KU-branded full-size football, and more.
Gruden showed off his wide-ranging KU sports knowledge while unveiling the gifts too. In the video he mentions that two of his favorite running backs of all time – John Riggins and Gale Sayers – played at KU, as did quarterback Bobby Douglass.
Gruden even threw out some trivia fun facts about Kansas basketball by mentioning the names of Wilt Chamberlain, Jo Jo White, and Paul Pierce.
It’s a fun video that Jayhawk fans are sure to enjoy after taking a quick watch.