WATCH: Jalon Daniels Breaks Free for 33-Yard TD, His Second vs. UNLV
Shaking Off the Rust?
Jalon Daniels has done it again.
In the second quarter against UNLV, the dynamic Kansas quarterback broke free for a 33-yard touchdown, putting the Jayhawks ahead 13-3 with 12:12 remaining in the half.
Daniels has looked sharp and in control throughout the game, completing 6 of 7 passes for 67 yards and adding 4 carries for 52 rushing yards, including two touchdowns.
The fifth-year senior appears more comfortable after shaking off some early-season rust, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities to ignite the Kansas offense.
The Jayhawks will need Daniels to maintain this momentum as UNLV's offense remains a potential threat.
However, Daniels’ impressive performance, both in the air and on the ground, is exactly what Kansas needs to stay ahead in this matchup and build their confidence moving forward.
