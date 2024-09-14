WATCH: Jalon Daniels Throws Costly INT, UNLV Scores TD on Final Play of the Half
Mental Error Leads to UNLV Score
Just when it seemed Kansas was in full control, costly mistakes shifted momentum.
With 33 seconds left in the first half, the Jayhawks were driving to extend their lead to 20-6.
However, Jalon Daniels made an ill-advised throw, intercepted by former Texas Longhorn and Arkansas Razorback Jalen Catalon.
Catalon returned the ball to the KU 33-yard line, giving UNLV prime field position with 32 seconds remaining.
After a short 6-yard pass with 16 seconds left, UNLV made a surprising decision not to use a timeout.
Then, quarterback Matt Sluka delivered a perfect 27-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jai'Den Thomas on the final play of the half. The Rebels' unconventional clock management paid off, cutting Kansas' lead to 13-10.
Sluka’s pass to Thomas for a 27-yard TD (Chittenden kick) capped off a quick 2-play, 33-yard drive that took just 31 seconds.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?
Can AJ Dybantsa Become the Next Great Kansas Jayhawk?
Kansas Jayhawks Target Five-Star Recruit AJ Dybantsa: Latest Recruitment Updates