WATCH: Jalon Daniels Throws Seventh Interception – Is Kansas Ready for a QB Shakeup?
Jalon Daniels' struggles persist as the Kansas Jayhawks quarterback continues to battle turnover issues.
Late in the first quarter, with Kansas positioned at the West Virginia 37-yard line and poised to score, Daniels dropped back for a pass. The senior rolled out to his right and made an ill-advised throw into heavy coverage. West Virginia safety Tyrin Bradley capitalized, intercepting the pass to halt the drive.
This marked Daniels' seventh interception of the season, leading all of college football in picks. With Kansas' offensive struggles mounting, questions are beginning to arise about whether a change under center is necessary.
Redshirt freshman Cole Ballard could be waiting in the wings, presenting a potential alternative as Kansas looks for stability at the quarterback position.
