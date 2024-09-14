WATCH: Kansas Forces Fumble, Hilariously Muffs Recovery in Embarrassing Fashion
Kansas vs. UNLV Highlights
Not much can be said about this blunder. When you force a fumble, you should expect to recover it, especially when it hits your hands three times.
Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, that was not the case in the fourth quarter against UNLV. With 9:24 left in the game, Rebels QB Matthew Sluka's run was stripped at the KU 44-yard line.
Despite the ball bouncing around and hitting Jayhawks players multiple times, Kansas failed to secure the recovery. UNLV’s Jacob De Jesus ultimately recovered the fumble.
The missed opportunity was a bitter disappointment for Kansas fans at Children’s Mercy Park, who responded with boos. What could have been a pivotal play instead allowed the Rebels to retain possession and keep their hopes alive.
