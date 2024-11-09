KANSAS

WATCH: Mello Dotson's Late Pick-Six Puts Kansas Football Over No. 17 Iowa State

In what might've just sealed an upset for the Jayhawks, their lockdown cornerback came through in the clutch.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks helmets on the sidelines prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks helmets on the sidelines prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Kansas football has been leading all day long against No. 17 Iowa State, despite coming in at 2-6. The Jayhawks were facing a tough challenge against the 7-1 Cyclones, who were riding high in the rankings.

But late in the fourth quarter, Mello Dotson might've just delivered the moment that secured the upset. With Iowa State backed up deep in its own territory, Dotson jumped in front of an errant pass and raced 9 yards for a pick-six, giving Kansas a crucial late-game lead.

It's been a tough season for the Jayhawks, but with plays like this, it feels like the tide may finally be turning.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

WATCH: KJ Adams Electrifies Crowd as Kansas Leads North Carolina

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Kansas Basketball Survives 92-89 Scare from North Carolina

WATCH: Kansas' Rylan Griffen Elevates for Huge Block Against North Carolina

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/Football