WATCH: Mello Dotson's Late Pick-Six Puts Kansas Football Over No. 17 Iowa State
In what might've just sealed an upset for the Jayhawks, their lockdown cornerback came through in the clutch.
On Saturday, Kansas football has been leading all day long against No. 17 Iowa State, despite coming in at 2-6. The Jayhawks were facing a tough challenge against the 7-1 Cyclones, who were riding high in the rankings.
But late in the fourth quarter, Mello Dotson might've just delivered the moment that secured the upset. With Iowa State backed up deep in its own territory, Dotson jumped in front of an errant pass and raced 9 yards for a pick-six, giving Kansas a crucial late-game lead.
It's been a tough season for the Jayhawks, but with plays like this, it feels like the tide may finally be turning.
