What Deion Sanders Said About Kansas Football After Massive Upset
After a massive 37-21 victory by the Kansas Jayhawks over his No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, Coach Deion Sanders was quick to give credit where it was due.
The Jayhawks delivered a dominant performance, and Sanders didn’t hold back in praising the resilience and coaching that led to their unexpected upset.
Despite his squad entering the game ranked No. 16, Sanders was straightforward in his assessment of the game.
"Great game by KU. They have a wonderful coach. I told him team was resilient and they were a reflection of him," Sanders said.
His words reflected his admiration for Kansas' strong showing, particularly running back Devin Neal’s historic performance, which propelled the Jayhawks to a big-time victory.
However, Sanders didn’t shy away from addressing his team’s shortcomings.
“We got intoxicated (with recent success). We didn’t play CU football. And we got our butt kicked,” Sanders admitted, acknowledging that the team may have become overconfident after a string of victories.
The Buffaloes were outplayed in every aspect of the game, and Sanders took full responsibility for the lackluster effort.
“They wanted it more and that’s on me,” Sanders added.
The loss ended Colorado's hopes of a College Football Playoff berth, and Sanders was visibly frustrated with the missed opportunity.
Finally, Sanders reflected on the missed chance to continue their Cinderella run.
"We controlled our own destiny and we fumbled it.”
For Sanders, the upset was a reminder of just how dangerous an underdog can be when they come out with heart and determination.
Kansas’ victory was historic in more ways than one. The Jayhawks became the first team in FBS history to win three consecutive games against top-25 opponents with a sub-.500 record.