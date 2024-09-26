Why Kansas Football Will Triumph Over TCU, and Why They Might Struggle
Kansas football faces a crucial matchup against TCU in Week 5, looking to rebound from a difficult 1-3 start to the season.
With both teams eager to secure a win, this contest will be defined by key performances on both sides of the ball.
Three Reasons Why Kansas Football Will Beat TCU
1.) Jalon Daniels Finally Shows His True Potential
Despite a slow start to the season, Jalon Daniels remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the Big 12. Although he has thrown just four touchdowns against seven interceptions, this could be the game where he turns it around. With his dual-threat ability to extend plays and keep defenses guessing, Daniels has the potential to elevate Kansas’ offense and prove why he was a preseason standout. A strong performance from him could put the Jayhawks in prime position to claim a crucial win.
2.) Defense Holds Firm When It Matters Most
Kansas’ defense has struggled late in games this season, particularly in back-to-back losses against UNLV and West Virginia, where they let leads slip away. However, with valuable lessons learned from those defeats, the Jayhawks’ defense could finally find its footing in the closing stages. If the defense can hold firm late in the game, securing key stops or forcing a turnover, it could be the deciding factor in a tightly contested matchup against TCU.
3.) Kansas Has Something to Prove After a 1-3 Start
Following a disappointing 1-3 start, the Jayhawks come into this game with a sense of urgency and a chip on their shoulder. They’re motivated to show they’re better than their record suggests, and this added intensity could lead to a breakout performance. With Arrowhead Stadium providing a home-field advantage, Kansas will look to feed off the crowd and play with extra fire to turn their season around.
Three Reasons Why Kansas Won't Beat TCU
1.) Josh Hoover’s Dominance as a Passer
TCU’s quarterback, Josh Hoover, has been on a tear this season, throwing for 11 touchdowns with consistent poise and efficiency. His ability to make quick reads, stretch the field, and deliver accurate throws under pressure poses a serious challenge for Kansas’ secondary. With Hoover in command of TCU’s offense, the Jayhawks may find it difficult to contain his passing attack, especially if the defense shows the same vulnerability it did in previous games.
2.) The Battle in the Trenches Favors TCU
Kansas has struggled in the trenches this season, and it could be a decisive factor in this matchup. TCU’s offensive line has proven to be more formidable, and if the Horned Frogs dominate at the line of scrimmage, the Jayhawks’ chances could falter. A lack of pass protection for Daniels and an inability to stop TCU’s rushing attack could put Kansas at a serious disadvantage, as controlling the trenches is key to winning this game.
3.) Jack Bech’s Threat in the Passing Game
TCU wide receiver Jack Bech has emerged as a game-changer, with the ability to exploit opposing secondaries. If Kansas’ defense, which has already shown weakness in late-game situations, cannot contain Bech’s explosiveness, the Jayhawks could be in for a long day. Bech’s speed, route-running, and playmaking ability will put pressure on the Kansas secondary, which has already struggled against high-powered offenses, making him a significant threat to torch the defense.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Three Reasons Flory Bidunga is a Game-Changer for Kansas Basketball
Kansas Basketball Gaining Momentum with Top 2025 Five-Star Prospect
Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class
Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?