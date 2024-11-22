KANSAS

Will Weather Play a Factor in No. 16 Colorado vs. Kansas? Latest Update

On Saturday, the Jayhawks and Buffaloes will face off in a massive Big 12 matchup. Here’s what you need to know.

Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold celebrates with players after scoring against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
As No. 16 Colorado and Kansas prepare to face off on Saturday, the stakes have never been higher.

Colorado enters the game with an 8-2 record and hopes of making a college football playoff run in year two under head coach Deion Sanders.

On the other hand, Kansas has struggled for much of the season but comes into this game with newfound confidence after securing back-to-back wins against Top-25 teams in program history.

The game is set to take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time.

No. 16 Colorado vs. Kansas Weather Report

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to the latest forecast, the weather should be relatively mild, but there are a few elements to keep an eye on as the game unfolds.

Temperatures will reach a high of 57 degrees during the afternoon, with game-time conditions hovering around 54 degrees.

Fans attending the game can expect clear skies with only a 1% chance of precipitation, so rain isn’t expected to be a factor.

However, wind could still have an impact. Gusts of up to 10 mph are expected, which could affect passing and kicking games.

The humidity will sit at 43%, which shouldn’t be a significant factor for the teams, but it’s something to keep in mind as the afternoon wears on.

Mathey Gibson
