How Zeke Mayo Won Kansas the Game Against Michigan State
No. 1 Kansas (3-0) held off Michigan State (2-1) in a 77-69 victory in the first game of the State Farm Champions Classic doubleheader.
While star center Hunter Dickinson was excellent with 28 points and 12 rebounds, he wasn’t the most valuable Jayhawk on Tuesday night.
It was senior guard Zeke Mayo.
Now, you may be thinking:
But he only had six points.
That is true.
He didn’t put up 21 like he did on Friday night against North Carolina. In fact, he struggled to find any scoring rhythm going 2-8 from the field.
While he certainly didn’t scorch the nets on Tuesday, he made his presence felt elsewhere.
Mayo snagged ten boards, turning a few of those upcourt to create transition buckets for his teammates.
Between facilitating on the break and pretty pocket passes to Hunter Dickinson in the halfcourt, Mayo also dished out seven assists.
His rebounding and passing were undeniably impressive, but they weren’t what ultimately decided the outcome.
It was his defense.
Coming into this game, Michigan State's star guard Jaden Akins was averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.
Mayo was tasked with slowing down Akins - and more than rose to the occasion.
Akins struggled to get any open looks, let alone even catch the ball.
Mayo shadowed Akins all over the court, constantly denying him and forcing him out of Michigan State’s offensive action.
When the Spartan’s guard was able to get a shot off, he found the nylon only once, finishing 1-for-8 from the floor with 2 points, 1 rebound, and 0 assists.
After Mayo’s first two offensive performances to open the season, he’s made it clear that he can score, but his six-point performance on Tuesday against the Spartans was even more encouraging.
Few players can affect the game so drastically even when their shot isn’t falling.
Moving forward - especially when Mayo’s shot inevitably begins to drop again - he can be the x-factor in determining how successful Kansas can be.
Mayo and the top-ranked Jayhawks now head back to Lawrence for their next matchup which comes on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. (CT) against the Oakland Grizzlies.