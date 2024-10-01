Kansas Basketball Adds Intriguing Four-Star Forward to 2025 Radar
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are making waves in the 2025 recruiting class, and their latest target is Samis Calderon, a relatively unknown but intriguing four-star forward.
Calderon, who plays for Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently ranked as the No. 39 small forward nationally and the No. 15 player in the state.
Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 200 pounds, Calderon brings a unique blend of size, length, and defense to the table.
Known for his defensive versatility and developing jump shot, he has become a player of interest for several top-tier programs.
His recruitment, however, has been somewhat under the radar due to eligibility concerns.
At 20 years old, Calderon is a late bloomer and would come in as an older freshman—a factor that has drawn attention but hasn't deterred major schools from pursuing him.
Kansas has now positioned itself in the race for Calderon, scheduling an official visit for November 4th.
The Jayhawks join a competitive list of schools vying for his commitment, including Michigan (Oct. 20), Tennessee (Oct. 26), and Auburn (Nov. 1).
Although there isn't a wealth of information regarding Calderon’s recruitment, his potential on both ends of the court makes him a compelling prospect.
If Kansas opts to aggressively pursue him, they could find themselves in serious contention for the talented forward.
As his recruitment unfolds, it will be interesting to see which direction both Calderon and the Jayhawks take.
