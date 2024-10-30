Kansas Basketball's Big Three Earn Naismith Trophy Watchlist Nod
Kansas basketball is loaded and ready for a big season, with three of its stars – Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris Jr., and AJ Storr – landing on the Naismith Trophy Watchlist, as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff club on Wednesday.
Dickinson is already a favorite for Big 12 Player of the Year after transferring to Kansas. Coming off a huge season as a Consensus All-American and the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year, Dickinson’s size and scoring punch are set to make a difference for the Jayhawks.
Harris Jr., a steady leader and the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, brings unmatched defensive skills and championship experience from KU’s 2022 national title team. His consistency and grit make him the backbone of this roster.
Storr transferred from Wisconsin with a reputation as a pure shooter, averaging 16.8 points per game last season. He’s got the firepower to help keep Kansas at the top, especially from beyond the arc.
The Jayhawks, preseason AP No. 1, head into the season with one of the most talented rosters in college basketball. As Kansas seeks another national title, expect Dickinson, Harris, and Storr to be key figures in 2024-25.
With experience, defensive skill, and scoring depth, this Kansas team has the potential to be one of Bill Self's best yet.