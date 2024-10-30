Kansas Basketball Forward AJ Storr Lands on Julius Erving Award Watch List
Kansas basketball junior AJ Storr has earned a spot on the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday. Storr, a recent transfer to Kansas from Wisconsin, is among 20 top small forwards in Division I men's basketball who made the prestigious list.
The Julius Erving Award, now in its 11th year, honors the legendary Dr. J, a Hall of Famer and one of the most electrifying players of his era. The award is given annually to the most outstanding small forward in college hoops, and Storr joins a distinguished group of contenders hoping to take home the honor.
Storr’s selection marks another strong showing for Kansas in this category; Jalen Wilson, the former Jayhawks standout, took home the Erving Award in 2023. This year, Storr aims to follow in Wilson’s footsteps and bring the accolade back to Lawrence.
The 6-foot-6 forward has shown flashes of his potential but now has a new platform with the Jayhawks to refine his skill set. Known for his defensive versatility and ability to shoot off the dribble, Storr fits the mold of an ideal "3-and-D" forward—players who can stretch the floor with outside shooting while holding down tough defensive assignments.
One thing that sets Storr apart is his commitment to off-ball movement, which is crucial in head coach Bill Self’s motion-heavy offense. Kansas forwards aren’t just scorers, they’re expected to play smart, move without the ball, and create spacing for Self’s disciplined offensive sets.
If Storr can adapt to this role while adding his own signature scoring punch, Kansas might just find themselves with a difference-maker capable of taking over big games.