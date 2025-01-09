Kansas Basketball Takes Large Jump in ESPN BPI Rankings
The Kansas Jayhawks surged in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) rankings following their second Big 12 victory of the season on Wednesday night.
A convincing win over the Arizona State Sun Devils propelled Kansas to the No. 6 spot in BPI, marking a significant jump from their previous position at No. 9.
This momentum follows their dominant performance earlier in the month against UCF, where the Jayhawks set the Big 12 record for largest road victory in conference history.
ESPN BPI - Kansas Jayhawks
- Overall Record: 11-3
- BPI Rank: 6 (previously 9)
- Trend: +3 spots
- Offensive Rating: 8.7
- Defensive Rating: 10.8
- Projected Overall Record: 22.7-8.3
- Projected Conference Record: 13.7-6.3
- Conference Win Probability: 16.7%
- Remaining Strength of Schedule (SOS): 42nd
The Jayhawks’ strong defensive metrics have been crucial in their rise, with opponents struggling to score consistently against their disciplined schemes. Meanwhile, their offense, led by a mix of veteran playmakers and emerging talent, has begun to find its rhythm, further boosting their efficiency.
Kansas will look to carry this momentum into the heart of their conference schedule, where stiff competition awaits.