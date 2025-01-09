KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Takes Large Jump in ESPN BPI Rankings

Riding the momentum of back-to-back victories, the Jayhawks are on the rise.

Mathey Gibson

Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) reach for a rebound against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jayden Quaintance (21) in the second half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) reach for a rebound against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jayden Quaintance (21) in the second half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks surged in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) rankings following their second Big 12 victory of the season on Wednesday night.

A convincing win over the Arizona State Sun Devils propelled Kansas to the No. 6 spot in BPI, marking a significant jump from their previous position at No. 9.

This momentum follows their dominant performance earlier in the month against UCF, where the Jayhawks set the Big 12 record for largest road victory in conference history.

ESPN BPI - Kansas Jayhawks

Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) extends during a drive against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Overall Record: 11-3
  • BPI Rank: 6 (previously 9)
  • Trend: +3 spots
  • Offensive Rating: 8.7
  • Defensive Rating: 10.8
  • Projected Overall Record: 22.7-8.3
  • Projected Conference Record: 13.7-6.3
  • Conference Win Probability: 16.7%
  • Remaining Strength of Schedule (SOS): 42nd

The Jayhawks’ strong defensive metrics have been crucial in their rise, with opponents struggling to score consistently against their disciplined schemes. Meanwhile, their offense, led by a mix of veteran playmakers and emerging talent, has begun to find its rhythm, further boosting their efficiency.

Kansas will look to carry this momentum into the heart of their conference schedule, where stiff competition awaits.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

AJ Storr Struggles Again: What Went Wrong for Kansas Guard Against Arizona State

Kansas Overwhelms Arizona State in Dominant Second Half

What Bill Self Said About Flory Bidunga's Monster UCF Performance

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON