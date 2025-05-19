Kansas Football Bolsters Offensive Line With Local JUCO Addition
The Kansas Jayhawks made another move in the transfer portal on Monday, adding Garden City Community College offensive lineman Antonio Wilson, per his X page.
Wilson, an Orlando native, attended Jones High School. He was a starter for Garden City in 2024 and has three years of eligibility remaining.
After entering the transfer portal, Wilson held up to 15 offers, including from programs like FIU, UTSA, and Arkansas State. However, he ultimately chose to play for Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks.
The coaching staff reportedly offered Wilson during his official visit to campus.
Sitting at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Wilson primarily played left tackle for Garden City this past year, featuring some impressive film on Hudl.
Wilson will have plenty of opportunities to crack a spot in the offensive line rotation as a redshirt sophomore.
He is just the latest addition in what has been an exceptional offseason in the trenches for Leipold and positions coach Daryl Agpalsa.