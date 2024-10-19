Kansas Football Loses Freshman Defender For Season
Logan Brantley, a redshirt freshman linebacker, will not play again this season for the Jayhawks.
Kansas football freshman linebacker Logan Brantley has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Brantley, who was seen wearing a brace during the game against Houston, is out with an undisclosed injury, per head coach Lance Leipold.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker, a former three-star recruit, saw limited game action this season, including in the Jayhawks’ season-opening win vs. Lindenwood.
While he didn’t make a significant impact on the field, the team will still feel the depth loss as they move forward without Brantley.
Further details on his injury have not yet been released.
