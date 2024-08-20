Kansas Football Opponent Preview: Week Two vs. Illinois
The Kansas Jayhawks are set to face a formidable challenge in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season as they travel to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini on September 7.
The matchup marks a critical early-season test for the Jayhawks, who will encounter an Illinois team known for its stingy defense. Last season, Illinois earned top-40 national rankings in both run defense (38th) and tackling (27th). The Fighting Illini are poised to maintain their defensive prowess with five of their top nine front-seven players returning, including the addition of former Florida State standout Dennis Briggs Jr. on the interior defensive line.
However, the Illini face significant questions on the offensive side of the ball. Despite quarterback Luke Altmyer returning for a second season, his 2023 performance placed him only 87th among FBS quarterbacks with a passing grade of 67.3. The offense also lost four of its top five receivers, as well as top rusher Reggie Love III, leaving Altmyer with a largely unproven supporting cast.
Illinois did make some key additions via the transfer portal, including offensive tackle J.C. Davis from New Mexico, wide receiver Zakhari Franklin from Ole Miss, and cornerback Torrie Cox Jr. from Ohio. Yet, the departure of stars like Chase Brown, Sydney Brown, and Devon Witherspoon to the NFL has left a significant void, especially with the absence of defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton, a cornerstone of the Illini’s defense.
The 2024 season presents a daunting schedule for Illinois, with matchups against Big Ten powerhouses Penn State, Michigan, and Oregon. Bowl eligibility remains a realistic goal for the Illini, but the road to securing six wins will be treacherous.
For Kansas, this game presents an opportunity to gauge their progress against a defense that, while strong, lacks the elite NFL talent that propelled Illinois to success in recent years. The Jayhawks will need to exploit the Illini’s offensive uncertainties and capitalize on any mistakes to secure a crucial road victory.
As the Jayhawks prepare for their trip to Champaign, all eyes will be on how their offense performs against a battle-tested Illinois defense and whether they can withstand the pressure of an early-season road game against a Big Ten opponent.
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @JayhawksOnSI
- Facebook: Kansas Jayhawks On Si
- YouTube