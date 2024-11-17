Kansas Football Sets Insane School Record After Shocking No. 6 BYU
The Kansas Jayhawks pulled off another massive victory on Saturday, edging out No. 6 BYU 17-13 in Provo and making history in the process.
For the first time ever, Kansas secured back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, following last week’s impressive 45-36 triumph over No. 17 Iowa State.
With this win, Kansas not only broke new ground for the program but also shook up the playoff landscape, proving they’re a force to be reckoned with even in a down year.
It wasn’t an easy battle.
Facing a playoff-hungry BYU team on their home turf, Kansas leaned on a gritty defensive effort and some clutch plays to keep the Cougars at bay.
BYU had been on a tear this season, with sights set on a potential playoff run. Yet the Jayhawks didn’t flinch, coming in prepared, focused, and ready to disrupt BYU’s plans.
The hero of the day? Quarterback Jalon Daniels led Kansas with confidence, while the Jayhawks’ defense came through with big stops in crucial moments.
Daniels, a player who has continued to prove his mettle, made several key throws and scrambles to keep the Jayhawks moving.
But it was the Kansas defense that truly stole the show. They contained BYU’s high-powered offense, holding them to just 13 points and keeping them out of the end zone in the game’s final moments.
With consecutive wins over ranked opponents, Kansas has shown they’re capable of hanging with the best.
Head coach Lance Leipold’s influence on the program is undeniable, and the Jayhawks are playing with a confidence and resilience that has fans excited for the first time all season.