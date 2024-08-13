Kansas Rowing Makes Significant Coaching Changes; Morning Call, August 12
Kansas Rowing bolstered its staff with the addition of two new hires, announced by Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen on Monday. Riane Soash joins the team as an assistant coach, while Justin Perry takes on the role of Boathouse Director, bringing a wealth of experience to the program.
Soash, a Manhattan, Kansas native, returns to her home state after a recent stint with USRowing, where she served as a RowFest Operations Intern. In that role, she oversaw key aspects of event management, including on-water operations, learning sessions, and community engagement initiatives. Soash’s journey in rowing began with the Riversport OKC Rowing Team, leading her to compete at Old Dominion University. A standout both on and off the water, she earned spots on the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in 2021. After graduating with a degree in Sports Management, Soash returned to Old Dominion as a student-athlete academic services assistant, managing a large group of athletes.
Perry, meanwhile, brings valuable experience from his three seasons at the University of Iowa, where he served as the Boatwright and Rowing Operations Assistant. At Iowa, Perry was responsible for managing all aspects of rowing equipment and logistics, from travel gear to spare parts and inventory.
Did you Notice?
- Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels seems to be pretty fired up at fall camp.
- Kansas head coach Lance Leipold isn't letting the news of a preseason top 25 nomination get to his team's head.
- Kansas basketball officially announced the signing of Northern Illinois transfer guard David Coit on Monday.
Countdown to Kansas' 2024 Football Season Opener:
16 days.
