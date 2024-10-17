Kansas vs. Houston: Who Leads the Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings?
The Big 12 remains the best conference in college basketball, bolstered by Houston's arrival last year and Arizona's addition this season. With multiple top-10 teams and Kansas aiming for redemption, it's set to be a thrilling season.
Here's how the conference is projected to shake out before the 2024-25 season.
Big 12 Basketball Preseason Power Rankings
16. Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado enters the Big 12 in a rebuilding phase, relying on lower-division transfers to compete in a deep conference.
15. Utah Utes
Utah looks to bounce back after consecutive late-season collapses but faces a tough road without its top stars from last year.
14. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State’s patchwork roster of mid-major standouts and role players faces an uphill battle in a challenging Big 12.
13. Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State’s mix of five-star recruits and experienced transfers positions them as a dangerous team on the rise.
12. UCF Knights
UCF’s eclectic roster of high-usage players and top-tier talent presents high upside but also a potential risk for inconsistency.
11. West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia’s dynamic duo of Tucker DeVries and Javon Small provides a strong foundation for a competitive Big 12 season.
10. TCU Horned Frogs
With a host of impactful transfers, TCU’s fresh faces aim to continue the program’s streak of NCAA tournament appearances.
9. BYU Cougars
BYU’s exciting new talent, including NBA prospects, will rely on its core returning players for stability in a competitive league.
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech’s versatile frontcourt and talented transfers make them a dark horse with significant upside this season.
7. Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State’s strong NIL-backed roster additions give them the size and defensive prowess to be a top contender in the Big 12.
6. Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati looks to break through this season with key returning players and a bolstered roster ready to climb the Big 12 ranks.
5. Arizona Wildcats
Arizona’s size and physicality, along with Caleb Love’s return, should make them one of the most dominant teams on both ends.
4. Baylor Bears
Baylor's blend of young NBA prospects and key transfers sets them up for another competitive run in the Big 12.
3. Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State boasts a stellar defense and a talented returning core, positioning them as a potential Final Four threat.
2. Houston Cougars
Houston is set for another strong season, maintaining high expectations despite roster changes, especially at point guard.
1. Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas has reloaded with top-tier talent and is poised for a deep run, with Hunter Dickinson leading a revamped and potent roster.