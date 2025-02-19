3 Key Stats That Defined Kansas Basketball's Loss to BYU
Kansas basketball’s 91-57 blowout loss to BYU on Tuesday was marked by several concerning stats that contributed to their most lopsided defeat of the season.
Here are three key numbers that defined the game.
1. 43 Rebounds Allowed
The Jayhawks were dominated on the glass, allowing BYU to pull down 43 rebounds.
This is the highest number of rebounds Kansas has allowed all season, and it proved to be a major factor in the loss.
The Cougars were relentless, controlling the boards and limiting Kansas’ second-chance opportunities, which kept the Jayhawks from building any momentum.
2. 14 Three-Pointers Made
BYU’s three-point shooting was on fire, with the Cougars sinking 14 shots from beyond the arc.
Kansas struggled defensively to close out on shooters, and BYU took full advantage. Richie Saunders was particularly lethal, going 4-for-4 in the first half alone.
This barrage of threes helped BYU build a massive lead, and Kansas could never recover.
3. 15 Turnovers
Kansas turned the ball over 15 times during the game, a number that contributed to their offensive struggles.
Poor ball movement and unforced errors gave BYU easy transition opportunities, further compounding the Jayhawks’ issues.
Kansas could never establish a rhythm, and the turnovers allowed the Cougars to keep the pressure on throughout.