Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd Raves About Kansas Basketball Experience
Kansas basketball put on a show Saturday, defeating No. 24 Arizona at Allen Fieldhouse. The win was the 42nd straight by Kansas on its senior day, and was the first trip for Arizona to Lawrence since joining the Big 12.
Allen Fieldhouse is obviously one of the meccas of college basketball, but it was even more impressive than advertised for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. Lloyd, who has coached the Wildcats since 2021, sees it as a model for his Arizona supporters back home.
Take a quick look at Lloyd's press conference after the game as he discussed and praised the environment Kansas fans have long made Allen Fieldhouse into.
The bracket for the 2025 Big 12 Tournament is out and Kansas could again see Lloyd and Arizona soon. If Kansas gets by the winner of Utah and UCF in the second round, it will move on to face Arizona in the quarterfinals.
Unfortunately for all parties involved, everything from here out will be played on neutral floors and not the home gyms that make college basketball so special.