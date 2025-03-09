KANSAS

Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd Raves About Kansas Basketball Experience

Says that Arizona fans have a thing or two to learn from Jayhawks supporters

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells at his team during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum.
Feb 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells at his team during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas basketball put on a show Saturday, defeating No. 24 Arizona at Allen Fieldhouse. The win was the 42nd straight by Kansas on its senior day, and was the first trip for Arizona to Lawrence since joining the Big 12.

Allen Fieldhouse is obviously one of the meccas of college basketball, but it was even more impressive than advertised for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. Lloyd, who has coached the Wildcats since 2021, sees it as a model for his Arizona supporters back home.

Take a quick look at Lloyd's press conference after the game as he discussed and praised the environment Kansas fans have long made Allen Fieldhouse into.

The bracket for the 2025 Big 12 Tournament is out and Kansas could again see Lloyd and Arizona soon. If Kansas gets by the winner of Utah and UCF in the second round, it will move on to face Arizona in the quarterfinals.

Unfortunately for all parties involved, everything from here out will be played on neutral floors and not the home gyms that make college basketball so special.

More From Kansas Jayhawks On SI

Why Kansas Basketball's Road to a 6-Seed in the NCAA Tournament Matters

Kansas Basketball Beats Arizona: Social Media Celebrates to Big Win

Kansas Baseball Sets Program Record for Best Start to Season

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/News