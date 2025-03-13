KANSAS

Watch: Bill Self, AJ Storr, and Zeke Mayo Reflect on Kansas' Nail-Biting Win Over UCF

Kansas advances to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals after beating UCF in overtime Wednesday

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) dribbles the ball during the first half against the UCF Knights at T-Mobile Center.
Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) dribbles the ball during the first half against the UCF Knights at T-Mobile Center. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
It wasn't easy and overall not the best showing by Kansas in Wednesday's overtime victory over UCF, but it was enough to get the job done and advance to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

AJ Storr was massive for Kansas, scoring a season-high 19-points off the bench and providing a spark the Jayhawks desperately needed.

Kansas had chances late to put UCF away but couldn't do so in regulation, instead surviving another five minutes of overtime where the Knights again showed no quit.

After the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self met the media alongside Storr and Zeke Mayo. Check out the full press conference below courtesy of the Big 12 Conference.

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

