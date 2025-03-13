Watch: Bill Self, AJ Storr, and Zeke Mayo Reflect on Kansas' Nail-Biting Win Over UCF
Kansas advances to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals after beating UCF in overtime Wednesday
It wasn't easy and overall not the best showing by Kansas in Wednesday's overtime victory over UCF, but it was enough to get the job done and advance to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
AJ Storr was massive for Kansas, scoring a season-high 19-points off the bench and providing a spark the Jayhawks desperately needed.
Kansas had chances late to put UCF away but couldn't do so in regulation, instead surviving another five minutes of overtime where the Knights again showed no quit.
After the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self met the media alongside Storr and Zeke Mayo. Check out the full press conference below courtesy of the Big 12 Conference.
