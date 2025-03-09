Big 12 Conference Basketball Tournament 2025: Game-by-Game Predictions
The Big 12 Tournament is set to get underway in Kansas City this coming week and Houston will be the runaway favorite entering it. The Cougars ripped through the conference this season, going 19-1 along the way.
Can talented Texas Tech, Arizona, or Kansas team figure out a way to knock Houston off, though?
Houston is almost certainly a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament to come, but can anyone else from the conference move up with a big-time showing?
Here are our predictions for the round-by-round action of the Big 12 Tournament that starts on
Big 12 Tournament: First Round Predictions
Cincinnati over Oklahoma State
TCU over Colorado
Kansas State over Arizona State
Utah over UCF
Big 12 Tournament: Second Round Predictions
Iowa State over Cincinnati
TCU over West Virignia
Baylor over Kansas State
Kansas over Utah
Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinals Predictions
BYU over Iowa State
Houston over TCU
Texas Tech over Baylor
Kansas over Arizona
Big 12 Tournament: Semifinals Predictions
Houston over BYU
Texas Tech over Kansas
Big 12 Tournament: Championship Prediction
Houston over Texas Tech
The action gets underway on Tuesday, March 11. Enjoy it as it will have significant implications on the seedings and draws of each of the Big 12 teams headed to the NCAA Tournament a week from now.