Bill Self Wants to See Former Disgraced Kansas Rival Back Coaching
At his Thursday press conference, Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self didn’t hold back when asked about Bob Huggins, the former West Virginia head coach.
Despite the controversies that led to Huggins’ departure, Self made it clear that he’d love to see Huggins back in college basketball.
“Oh yeah. I love—I think Hugs is great for our game,” Self said. “Uh, I don’t know, I haven’t talked to Hugs, so I don’t know exactly the context in which it was said, but I’m sure it was said exactly in the context that you presented it. [laughs] ... But I would love to see Bob have an opportunity.”
In an interview with Cincinnati Enquirer’s Scott Springer earlier this week, Huggins shared his confidence in his abilities and his impact on the game.
“I’m pretty good at what I do," Huggins said. "I’ve been pretty good in every place that I’ve been. Every place that I’ve been people call me all the time, to this day. They call and talk, ‘When you coming back? When are we going to see you?’'
Huggins also pointed to the success of his former players, many of whom have gone on to achieve great things in the NBA and in other professional fields.
“Look at what our guys are doing. Look at the guys we put in the NBA. Look at our guys that are extremely successful in the workplace,” he noted.
Despite the ever-changing landscape of college sports, Huggins remains confident that he could continue to succeed in the modern game.
“You do understand I graduated Magna Cum Laude, like the first in my class? I’m not dumb. I’ve been successful because I know what I’m doing. I’ve been very successful in doing what I’m doing. I don’t have at this point in time of my life, a lot of fears,” he said.
Huggins also made it clear that his desire to return to coaching isn't about desperation.
"I’m not begging anybody for a job," Huggins said. "What I’m saying is I’d like to help young people. That’s been what I’ve been my whole life."
Whether Huggins finds his way back to the sideline or not, Self is hopeful that the veteran coach will be given another chance to do what he loves.