Controversial Call Helps Doom Kansas Basketball in Brutal Texas Tech Loss
A highly controversial foul call in the final seconds proved costly for Kansas basketball as the Jayhawks fell 78-73 to Texas Tech in a heated Big 12 matchup on Saturday night.
With 20.8 seconds remaining and Kansas trailing 76-73, Rylan Griffen was whistled for a foul that many believed was a clean play.
The call disrupted the Jayhawks' momentum and halted their comeback attempt, leaving head coach Bill Self and the Kansas bench visibly frustrated.
The frustration extended to the fan base, as one spectator threw a full water bottle onto the court, forcing a brief stoppage in play as arena staff cleaned up the debris.
Despite the questionable call, Texas Tech turned the ball over on the ensuing possession, giving Kansas a glimmer of hope.
However, Zeke Mayo’s attempt to draw a foul on a three-point shot with nine seconds left went unanswered, and his shot failed to hit the rim.
The Red Raiders secured the rebound and knocked down their free throws to ice the game, sealing their second consecutive victory over Kansas dating back to last season.
Texas Tech’s win marks a crucial moment in their push for postseason positioning, while Kansas will be left wondering what could have been after a game marred by officiating controversy.