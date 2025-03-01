KANSAS

Controversial Call Helps Doom Kansas Basketball in Brutal Texas Tech Loss

The Jayhawks couldn't take down the Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Mathey Gibson

Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self reacts after a call during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self reacts after a call during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

A highly controversial foul call in the final seconds proved costly for Kansas basketball as the Jayhawks fell 78-73 to Texas Tech in a heated Big 12 matchup on Saturday night.

With 20.8 seconds remaining and Kansas trailing 76-73, Rylan Griffen was whistled for a foul that many believed was a clean play.

The call disrupted the Jayhawks' momentum and halted their comeback attempt, leaving head coach Bill Self and the Kansas bench visibly frustrated.

The frustration extended to the fan base, as one spectator threw a full water bottle onto the court, forcing a brief stoppage in play as arena staff cleaned up the debris.

Despite the questionable call, Texas Tech turned the ball over on the ensuing possession, giving Kansas a glimmer of hope.

However, Zeke Mayo’s attempt to draw a foul on a three-point shot with nine seconds left went unanswered, and his shot failed to hit the rim.

The Red Raiders secured the rebound and knocked down their free throws to ice the game, sealing their second consecutive victory over Kansas dating back to last season.

Texas Tech’s win marks a crucial moment in their push for postseason positioning, while Kansas will be left wondering what could have been after a game marred by officiating controversy.

Kansas Jayhawks On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/News