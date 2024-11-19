Deion Sanders Shares Heartfelt Message for Kansas' Lance Leipold
As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for their massive matchup against Kansas, Coach Deion Sanders took a moment to show some heartfelt appreciation for Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold.
The two coaches, who have formed a strong bond over the course of the season, have regularly connected and supported one another.
“I love him to life. He's a friend. He reached out to me, I reached out to him, probably every few weeks. And I'm thankful,” Sanders said about Leipold on Tuesday. "I talk about, I didn’t know any of these coaches but probably Joey [McGuire] going into this season. And for these guys, on their own account, to reach out to me, to show me love and respect is tremendous, but he’s been consistent. I mean, consistent. Since media day, he and his son. I have the utmost respect in regards to him and his team."
The bond between Sanders and Leipold reflects more than just mutual admiration.
Despite being relatively new to the coaching fraternity, Sanders has made it a point to build relationships with other head coaches across the country, and Leipold has been one of the most consistent voices of support.
Leipold, who has turned Kansas into a competitive force in college football, has also recognized Sanders’ impact on the game, offering his own respect for Sanders’ coaching and leadership style.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach Prime," Leipold said on Monday. "He coached High School Football, he coached at a HBCU university that doesn’t have many resources and he found a way to be successful."
As the two teams face off, it’s clear that their camaraderie off the field adds another layer of excitement to an already high-stakes game.