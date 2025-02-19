ESPN Analyst Jay Bilas Reveals His Kansas Basketball Ranking
Jay Bilas has spoken.
In the latest edition of The Bilas Index, Vol. II: The Top 68 Teams in Men’s College Basketball, the ESPN analyst ranked Kansas basketball at No. 15.
It’s not exactly where the Jayhawks want to be, but after that ugly blowout loss to BYU on Tuesday, it’s not surprising either. In fact, it's quite generous.
The loss to BYU was about as rough as it gets.
Kansas trailed by as much as 35 at one point, and nothing seemed to click on either end of the floor.
Head coach Bill Self didn’t mince words afterward, calling the performance “awful” and saying the team needs to regroup and refocus. It’s the type of game that drops teams down in the rankings—and fast.
Bilas, one of the most respected voices in college basketball, clearly still sees Kansas as a top contender, even if they’re not playing like it right now.
His No. 15 ranking might suggest that there’s still plenty of respect for the program’s talent and potential. Unfounded, perhaps, based on this season, but existing nonetheless.
Now, the big question is how Kansas responds. With a loaded Big 12 schedule ahead, there’s still time for the Jayhawks to clean up their defensive issues and find some offensive consistency.
But if the BYU game was any indication, there’s work to do—quite a lot of it, actually.