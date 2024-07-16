Four Kansas Standouts Selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft
The Kansas baseball program turned in a solid season in 2024 as the Jayhawks turned in a 31-23 record that ended with a semifinal loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal.
There were several standouts for the Jayhawks this past season and many of them have already been selected in the 2024 MLB Draft. Kansas wasn't represented on Day 1 of the draft, but on Day 2 (Monday), the Seattle Mariners selected pitcher Hunter Cranton in the third round with the 91st overall pick and the Philadelphia Phillies grabbed catcher Kodey Shojinaga in the sixth round with the 192nd overall pick.
Four more Jayhawks came off of the board during Tuesday's Day 3, which were rounds 11-20.
Relief pitcher Ethan Lanthier was selected by the New York Mets in the 12th round with the 353rd overall pick. Lanthier appeared in 20 games this past season, and was credited with a 4-0 record while posting a 4.54 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP and held batters to a .216 average.
The Philadelphia Phillies selected their second Jayhawk of the draft as they grabbed relief pitcher Tegan Cain 402nd overall. Cain appeared in 27 games (one start) this past season, and was credited with a 1-2 record while posting a 5.94 ERA, a 1.65 WHIP and held batters to a .298 average.
Catcher Ben Hartl was selected in the 14th round by the Texas Rangers with the 435th overall pick. Hartl logged a .309 batting average on 47 hits, 38 runs, 35 RBIs and 11 home runs and doubles.
The Los Angeles Dodgers picked starting pitcher Evan Shaw in the 16th round with the 490th overall pick. Shaw appeared in 18 games (10 starts) this past season, and was credited with a 3-1 record while posting a 5.10 ERA, a 1.49 WHIP and held batters to a .248 average.