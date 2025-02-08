How Has Kansas Softball Performed to Open the Season?
The Kansas Jayhawks had a tough start to their season on their trip to Boca Raton, Florida, facing a challenging stretch of games against some stiff competition.
First up was a matchup with #25 Clemson on Thursday afternoon.
The Jayhawks fought hard but ultimately fell 4-3 in a tightly contested game. The loss was a frustrating one for Kansas, as they had opportunities to steal the game but came up just short.
Despite the defeat, it was clear that the Jayhawks had the potential to compete at a high level.
Later that evening, Kansas faced Florida Atlantic University (FAU). In another close matchup, the Jayhawks were edged out 3-2.
Despite strong pitching, the Jayhawks couldn’t string together enough offense to secure the win. Kansas had its chances but struggled to capitalize in key moments, leaving them with an 0-2 record after the first day.
The following morning, Kansas took on Wisconsin.
Senior pitcher Katie Brooks started for the Jayhawks, but they couldn't find their rhythm and lost 6-3. Brooks went 5 ⅓ innings, allowing five earned runs, and although she showed flashes of brilliance, the Jayhawks couldn’t keep up with Wisconsin’s offensive attack.
Kansas again had its opportunities, including a couple of chances to score late, but couldn’t capitalize when it mattered.
In the afternoon, Kansas faced Missouri State.
This time, the Jayhawks got in the win column with an 8-0 victory. Pitcher McKenzie Vaughan of Missouri State struggled, allowing five earned runs in 3 ½ innings, and Kansas took advantage.
The Jayhawks dominated the game, with Missouri State unable to rally, and this win helped lift Kansas' spirits after the earlier losses.
Finally, on Saturday morning, the Jayhawks faced Ole Miss.
Despite some strong pitching from both teams, Kansas fell 5-3 in another tough contest. The Jayhawks had runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t bring them home.
This loss wrapped up their trip to Boca Raton with a 1-4 record.
Overall, while the Jayhawks had moments of competitiveness, they struggled with consistency, especially in key situations where they couldn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities.
However, the win over Missouri State offered a glimpse of what they’re capable of, and they’ll look to build on that as the season progresses.