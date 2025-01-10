KANSAS

How to Watch Kansas vs. Cincinnati: Game Time, TV Info, and Odds

On Saturday, the Jayhawks travel to face the struggling Bearcats.

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts to an injury in the second half of the game against Arizona State Sun Devils inside Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
The Kansas Jayhawks are on the rise again after a dominant 74-55 win over Arizona State, marking their second consecutive victory and a step toward re-establishing themselves.

Following earlier losses to Creighton, Missouri, and West Virginia, the Jayhawks seem poised to extend their winning streak as they head into a matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, has hit a rough patch. After a strong start to the season with a 10-1 non-conference record, the Bearcats have struggled in Big 12 play, most recently falling to Baylor 68-48. With three straight losses, Wes Miller’s squad is desperate to get back on track.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Game Details

Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) reacts after scoring against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. PT
  • Place: Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+ and local coverage

Betting Odds (via FanDuel):

  • Spread: Kansas +1.5 (-112) | Cincinnati -1.5 (-108)
  • Moneyline: Kansas -104 | Cincinnati -115
  • Over/Under: 137.5 (-105 for Over, -115 for Under)

Prediction:

The Jayhawks are clicking on all cylinders, with their offensive rhythm and defensive intensity paving the way for recent wins. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has faltered against top-tier opponents, unable to match the physicality and scoring depth required in conference play.

Expect the Bearcats to put up a fight early, especially on their home court, but Kansas’s superior talent and depth should take over in the second half. With Zeke Mayo and Hunter Dickinson leading the charge, the Jayhawks have the tools to pull away decisively.

Final Score Prediction: Kansas 87, Cincinnati 74

