Former US President Predicts Kansas Will Lose in NCAA Tournament First Round
Kansas' stay won't be long in the NCAA Tournament this March.
At least according to former President of the United States, Barack Obama. "44" released his annual bracket shortly before the NCAA Tournament first round games tipped off and the former Commander in Chief is going with Arkansas to knock off the Jayhawks.
Obama's bracket features a lot of chalk as he has three number-one seeds (Auburn, Florida, and Duke) in the Final Four as well as second-seeded Tennessee. He has Duke taking home the crown by beating Florida in the national championship game.
Obama calls for a couple of No. 11 seeds to win as he has North Carolina beating Ole Miss and VCU knocking off BYU in the first round. He also has fifth-seeded Clemson knocking off No. 1 Houston in the Sweet 16 before falling to Tennessee in the Elite Eight.
Kansas and Arkansas tip-off at 6:10 p.m. CT Thursday in a game that can be seen on CBS.