Kansas Basketball and Indiana Set for Historic Las Vegas Matchup in 2027
The Kansas Jayhawks are set for another high-profile non-conference matchup as they gear up to play the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2027 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas.
Scheduled for November 12, 2027, this game will mark a historic moment, as it will be the first basketball game played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The matchup will be part of a doubleheader in a stadium that will also host the NCAA Final Four that same season.
“I just think it’s hard to pass up being a part of something that’s going to be the focal point of all the eyeballs in college basketball,” Kansas basketball coach Bill Self said on Monday. “I think the Champions (Classic) deal is still the marquee double-header going in the preseason, and I also believe — there’s other big games, there’s no question, people are playing them all over, which is great for our sport to play as many big non-conference games, inter-conference games, as you possibly can. But to open up Allegiant Stadium the year that they play the Final Four, with a field like Indiana and Duke and […] Arizona, I mean, that’s pretty good.”
This matchup will also revive a classic rivalry, with Kansas and Indiana last facing off in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Both teams have a rich history and dedicated fanbases, which makes the anticipation for this showdown even sweeter.
With two powerhouse programs going head-to-head at one of the sport’s biggest stages, this Hall of Fame Series game at Allegiant Stadium is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event for college basketball fans everywhere.