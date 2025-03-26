KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Announces Injury Details for KJ Adams

Adams was injured in Kansas' first round loss to Arkansas

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) is walked off the court after an injury during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) is walked off the court after an injury during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
It wasn't even a week ago that Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams suffered an injury during the Jayhawks season-ending loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament. Although it was largely speculated, we have confirmation as to what the injury was thanks to a statement released by Bill Self on Wednesday.

"KJ had successful surgery this morning to repair his torn Achilles. He is in good spirits. Although this is a big setback, he'll attack his rehab with his patented toughness and be back on the court as strong as ever."

Self released the statement on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Adams averaged 9.5 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Jayhawks in this. his senior season.

