Longtime Kansas Basketball Assistant Coach Announces Retirement
A longtime key assistant on Bill Self's coaching staff at Kansas is retiring.
Norm Roberts, a member of the Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame and also spent six years as the head coach at St. John's.
"I want to thank everybody at the University of Kansas and from everywhere I've been lucky enough to coach," Roberts said. "I've been fortunate that I've never worked a day in my life. Being able to coach at Kansas and be part of this program has been unbelievable. After 37 years as a coach, it is time for me to move on, enjoy my family, spend more time with my wife (Pascale) and sons (Niko and Justin). The thing I'm going to remember most is the players and watching them grow, watching them succeed, and watching them fight through adversity and come back from that."
Roberts spent significant time during his coaching career on the same bench as Kansas head coach Bill Self as they were together on stops at Oral Roberts, Tulsa, Illinois, and Kansas. Previous to rejoining Self at Kansas in 2012, Roberts spent one season as an assistant at Florida.
Roberts was also the head coach of his alma mater Queens, from 1991-1995. Roberts remains the third-leading scorer in Queens program history to this day.